A 54-year-old man who tried to smuggle cocaine into Jersey hidden inside Kinder eggs has been jailed.

Philip Roy Delduca from Chester had been travelling to Jersey on 11 June this year aboard the Condor ferry from Poole.

Sitting inside a car driven by his elderly father, Delduca had concealed the cocaine beneath the passenger seat carpet.

The total quantity seized added up to 112 grams, giving it a potential street value of £28,000.

The 112 grams of cocaine was found by customs officers beneath the carpet of the vehicle's passenger seat Credit: Government of Jersey

Customs and immigration officers stopped the car as it left the ferry, and questioned Delduca who said he and his father were travelling to Jersey for a short break and to fish.

A search of the car uncovered the drug inside Kinder egg containers within a silver foil package.

Delduca said the drugs were his and that his father knew nothing about them.

He has been jailed for three years and 10 months.

Paul Le Monnier, the senior manager for Borders at Jersey Customs and Immigration Services said it had been a "busy season" for customs officers.

He added that "their hard work has resulted in a good number of commercial seizures of controlled drugs.

"The sentencing of this individual draws the investigation to a successful conclusion".

