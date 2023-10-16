A pedestrian, 26, who suffered "serious head injuries" in a car crash in Jersey has been flown to hospital in Southampton for specialist treatment.

Jersey Police say he remains in a "stable" condition following the collision with a car at around 2:15am on Sunday 15 October.

It happened near the junction of La Route du Fort and Beach Road in St Saviour.

The driver of the car, 58, was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by careless driving at the time.

He has since been released on police bail.

Anyone who was in the area at the time of the crash, or who has CCTV footage of the area is asked to contact Jersey Police on 01534 612612 or Crimestoppers anonymously.

