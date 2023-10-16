The longest job title in Jersey's Council of Ministers is set to be given a snappier new name.

The "Minister for Economic Development, Tourism, Sport and Culture" has been a part of the island's government since the previous committee-led system was scrapped in 2005.

In that time, four States Members have taken on the role: Philip Ozouf, Alan Maclean, Lyndon Farnham and Kirsten Morel.

While the role is often shortened to just "Economic Development Minister", it encompasses a range of political responsibilities including agriculture, fisheries, and digital which are not acknowledged in the formal title.

Philip Ozouf, Alan Maclean, Lyndon Farnham and Kirsten Morel have held the lengthy title since the role was created in 2005. Credit: ITV Channel

The current titleholder, Deputy Kirsten Morel, says the new name - "Minister for Sustainable Economic Development" better reflects the priorities of the job, without meaning tourism, sport and culture are any less important.

He said: "This is an important change, as the overall priority for the economic development of our island is that the economy should flourish long into the future."

“By highlighting the focus on sustainable economic development, I and future ministers will be focused on the long term and on building an economy that works within the island’s social and environmental limitations."

The change has been officially put to the States by the Chief Minister, Deputy Kristina Moore, today - and is due to come into effect in early November 2023.

