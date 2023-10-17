The 2024 Guernsey Air Display will be held earlier than usual next year as the Red Arrows are away during the usual month of the event.

While the annual event traditionally takes place in September, the display will now happen on 13 June 2024.

The Red Arrows are a popular centre-piece in the showcase of aerial talent that has entertained islanders for years.

They are due to be on an overseas tour in 2024 from mid-July until late September.

Natalie Davidson, the event's organiser, said that because of the "key" role the Red Arrows play in the event, moving it forward was "a pretty easy decision to make".

"The Red Arrows will celebrate their 60th display season and with a June date, we will be one of the first displays to see the 2024 flying sequence, which changes every year," she continued.

Jersey's Air Display is still due to go ahead as planned on Friday 13 September, meaning the RAF aerobatic display team won't be part of the 2024 event.

