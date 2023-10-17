Jersey headteachers will not take part in any future strikes after a new deal was put to their union, the NAHT, by the States Employment Board.

Members will vote on the proposed offer, which is for the same 7.9% pay rise given to the rest of the public sector.

However, the SEB has committed to working with the union to reduce the workload on school leaders and review the terms and conditions of their employment to ensure they have additional support.

If school leaders' working conditions have not improved within the next 12 months, staff members will receive a "one-off, non-consolidated" bonus payment in November 2024.

NAHT President and Jersey College for Girls headteacher, Carl Howarth, says it shows the government is committed to addressing the long-standing issues.

He said: "The focus of all school leaders is on providing high -quality education. The prolonged dispute, in which school leaders took strike action for the first time, is something we did not do lightly.

“However, we also recognised the need for continued and constructive dialogue, and we are pleased that through this we have reached a credible proposal which we can positively put to members."

Some teachers demonstrated on Tuesday 17 October by taking part in a march along Jersey's south coast Credit: ITV Channel

Mr Howarth went on to explain: “The most significant change has been the recognition from the SEB about the time commitment, demands and change in the role of school leaders over recent years – and the need for our significant input into the Education Reform Programme.

"We are pleased to have secured a commitment from the SEB to address these legacy issues within the next 12 months."

The Vice Chairman of the States Employment Board, Constable Andy Jehan, says: "I am grateful for the continued engagement and constructive talks we have had with the NAHT and school leaders over the past few weeks.

"This has helped us find a way forward that works for all and ensures critical issues are not pushed down the road."

He added: "The SEB wish to support the Minister and school leaders in achieving the vital reform to education services, with the focus being on education standards and the inclusion of children and young people in education."

