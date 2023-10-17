More ITV1 viewers in the Channel Islands will soon be able to watch programmes in HD.

The high-quality version of the regional television service has previously been available via IP TV services like Sky Glass or Sky Stream, but from November 2023 it will become available to thousands more viewers via satellite.

Freesat and traditional Sky customers will be able to watch HD programmes on ITV1 including live sports, soaps and regional news.

ITV Channel's news programmes have been produced in high definition since the station moved to its studios at Castle Quay, St Helier in 2015, but have been "downscaled" as they are broadcast due to the available satellite and Freeview transmitter capacity.

Once ITV1 begins broadcasting in HD, viewers will be able to watch on channel 103 on Sky and Freesat.

The HD switchover will also mark the end of ITV1 transmissions in standard definition.

Viewers in the Channel Islands, Scottish Borders, Wales and Northern Ireland without an HD TV or set-top box will still be able to watch ITV1 in the usual way, but will need to upgrade to an HD receiver in order to see their correct regional programmes from January 2024.

98% British homes able to watch HD channels

Anyone with an SD-only receiver should contact their TV provider for help updating to HD:

Freesat 0345 313 0051

Skywww.sky.com/help0333 759 1018

Extra support may also be available for some viewers. You can find out more at hdsatelliteupgrade.co.uk.

More information about the change can be obtained by contacting ITV Viewer Services.

