Power outage restored after parts of St Helier were left in the dark

Electricity has been restored after a power cut left parts of St Helier in the dark.

At around 8pm on Tuesday 17 October, the area East of the tunnel was left without street or traffic lights and nearby homes without power for around 30 minutes.

Islanders took to social media to report outages in places such as Don Road, Green Street, Roseville Street Havre Des Pas, Mont Millais, Marrett Court, and Howard Davis Park.

One islander posted, "no dinner for me tonight" and another added, "fridge and freezer out, cheese on toast is now just cheese on cheese."

In a post on social media Jersey Electricity said "We're aware of a power outage in the St Helier area. The team are working hard to resolve the issue as quickly as possible. We apologise for any inconvenience."

Want to find out more about the stories making the headlines? Don't miss Channelcast - the Channel Islands current affairs podcast brought to you by ITV News: