Teachers in Jersey are striking for a further two days this month and another three days in November.

Members of the Jersey National Education Union (NEU) are taking industrial action on 17 and 18 October and a further three days on 14, 15, and 16 November.

This comes after teachers continue to ask for a pay rise of 15.4%.

The NEU's last set of talks with the Government broke down after the States of Employment board offered a rise of 7.9%.

Teachers from the National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT) have also served notice of action on 18 October.

All but four schools will be closed for the two days of strike action.

Caryn Symons, Senior Regional Officer of the NEU says, “It is deeply disappointing that despite suggested alternative ways to end the dispute, the States Employment Board has failed to show any willingness to genuinely negotiate to end this dispute."

She added, "Our children deserve better. Our members in Jersey feel they have been given no alternative, but to escalate this dispute and the Government should be under no illusion that teachers will continue to take action until the crisis in education is addressed.”

