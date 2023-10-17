Tributes have been paid to former St Helier Deputy Robin Rumboll who has died aged 84.

States Members took part in a minute's silence at the start of the sitting on Tuesday 17 October. It was the first since Robin's death on Wednesday 4 October.

Deputy Rumboll served in Jersey's States Assembly from 1981 until 1996.

During his time in politics, he was the president of a number of States committees - including Education, Telecoms and Legislation.

His work as part of the States of Jersey's Broadcasting Committee saw meetings in the States Chamber recorded and broadcast on Channel Television and BBC Radio Jersey for the first time.

Deputy Rumboll also put forward the island's first Freedom of Information law and legislation which allowed the introduction of commercial radio to the island.

The idea of a commercial competitor to the BBC had previously been rejected in 1977, but the Broadcasting Committee overturned that decision in 1990.

Robin was one of the founding directors of the successful applicant, Channel Radio Ltd, which later launched in 1992 as Channel 103.

The station's current Managing Director, James Keen, said: "Robin had the vision to see the importance of local radio to Jersey and worked to nurture and sustain the radio station throughout his 28 years as Chairman. The station's success to date is a testament to his guidance and leadership."

Robin Rumboll (pictured with ITV's Jess Dunsdon at Les Landes) was the President of Jersey's Race Club for several years. Credit: ITV Channel

After retiring from politics, Mr Rumboll remained involved in a number of charities including the Durrell Wildlife Conservation Trust and Help A Jersey Child.

He is survived by his wife, Cynthia, and children Vanessa, Julia, Christopher and Joanna.

