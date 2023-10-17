Play Brightcove video

Charities across Guernsey are asking more youngsters to get involved with volunteering as the organisations find themselves facing more demand than ever before.

An ageing workforce as well as a lack of clearly advertised opportunities is said to be part of the problem.

Fears are growing for the future of the charity sector on the island, with groups such as Parkinson's Guernsey and Samaritans relying on volunteers to allow them to function.

Barbara Minta who volunteers at the hospital says that the engagement of the younger generation is vital for the charity's survival.

"I'm getting on... and a lot of our volunteers are as old as me," said Barbara. "We've got to have some young blood coming in".

Many have pointed to the volunteering effort during this year's Island Games, which saw over 1,500 people take part, as a successful template of how to reach out to younger people.

13 Age of the youngest Island Games volunteer

88 Age of the oldest Island Games volunteer

Wayne Bulpitt, the chair of the Association of Guernsey Charities, has acknowledged that many young people with busy jobs struggle to find time to put aside.

He said: "We have to think differently about the roles we create, making them appealing to younger people.

"Volunteering can be good for the personal development of your career as much as the people you're helping".

