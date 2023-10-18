Play Brightcove video

One of Guernsey's local animal charities has announced it is closing down.

Guernsey Animal Aid has proved a saviour for an endless number of creatures over the last 25 years, but now its founder has decided to call it a day.

Sue Vidamour is retiring but hasn't found anyone to follow in her footsteps.

She told ITV News: "I am tired and I've realised that I am spending my life trying to sweep the tide out basically because we aren't making any progress now and it's very sad.

"I feel broken... I would rather our charity close on a good day than be half a charity and trundle along."

Animal Aid will start to wind down over the coming weeks, and won't be taking in any new animals.

It will close its doors for the last time on Saturday 6 January 2024.

