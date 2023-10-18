Halloween-goers in Guernsey this year are being asked to get creative with their leftover pumpkins to try and cut down on waste.

Guernsey Waste has suggested what islanders can do to use up their pumpkins, such as turning their decorative carvings into pumpkin lasagne, spicy pumpkin soup, and pumpkin tart.

A list of recipes is available on the organisation's website.

Douglas Button, from Guernsey Waste, said "Islanders can buy thousands each year to carve as jack-o- lanterns or for decoration, but the best (and tastiest) parts of the pumpkin are often forgotten about and end up being thrown away."

He went on to say that it was possible for people to have fun over the Halloween period "while limiting any negative impacts on the environment".

Those who don't fancy culinary alternatives are being encouraged to recycle their pumpkins as food waste.

People are also being asked to be wary of how many single-use plastics they use over the Halloween period and to hold onto their Halloween costumes and decorations for reuse next year.

