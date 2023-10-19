State members have rejected plans to increase Guernsey's rate of Income Tax to 23%.

Deputy Lyndon Trott's amendment to the Funding and Investment Plan would have seen the tax rise from its current rate of 20% - initially by 2%, then by 3% from January 2025.

30 politicians voted against his proposals while 10 supported it.

So far, two amendments to the Funding and Investment Plan have been approved.

Deputy Peter Roffey called for the Policy & Resources Committee's three options to be thrown out in favour of voting on each potential policy separately.

Another amendment brought forward by Deputies Al Brouard and Tina Berry called for funding to modernise the Princess Elizabeth Hospital to be protected, regardless of what other policies States members agree to introduce.

The debate in the States Chamber is expected to continue for several days.

