People in Jersey can expect to live longer than people in the UK, according to new data from the island's Public Health department.

Between 2020 and 2022, the average life expectancy for men was 81.8 years or 83.4 years for women - if they don't develop any health conditions during their lifetime.

That's around two years longer than the equivalent figures in England, or five years longer than those in Scotland.

Despite the stats dating from the height of the Covid-19 pandemic on the island, residents are living for longer than they used to.

Men in Jersey are living for around 2.8 years longer than they were a decade ago, and women are living for 1.3 years longer - compared to the 2010-2012 figures.

The "gender gap" - the difference in years between male and female life expectancy - was also shown in Jersey to be the smallest in the British Isles.

In Jersey, the average difference between male and female life expectancy was 3.1 years, while it is 4.0 years in Guernsey and 3.8 years in England.

