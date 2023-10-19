Emergency rescue drones, sensors to predict flooding, and a "living map" to monitor carbon emissions around Jersey are the first technology projects to receive funding from the island's government.

Grants of up to £75,000 have been made available from Impact Jersey, the £20 million fund established by the previous Chief Minister, John Le Fondré, to give financial support to local projects which can improve island life.

The tech projects need to be able to prove they will have a "real impact" and bring about "positive change" for Jersey residents, while also addressing one of the government's priorities like climate change, housing, transport or health.

A panel of independent judges was appointed to decide which projects would receive funding:

£74,900 Installing sensors in Andium Homes properties

£74,734 Establish a drone rescue team to support emergency services

£72,480 'Living map' of carbon storing capability

Andium Homes received the most grant money to install sensors to collect data on air and water quality, temperature and humidity from around its properties.

The project is designed to improve residents' health and safety, as well as reduce maintenance costs and carbon emissions.

Sensors could also be installed in the drains of new developments to pre-empt the risk of flooding.

Andium Homes says sensors could be installed in its properties to pre-empt flood risks. Credit: ITV Channel

Air Rescue Channel Islands also received a grant as part of the scheme to establish a team of volunteer drone operators to support the island's emergency services.

The charity says drones could be used to help find missing people, use speakers to warn people walking on the shoreline of rising tides and produce high-resolution 3D maps which can be used to assist in cliff rescues.

The third recipient of the grant money was business consultant William Church, who proposed creating a "living map" of Jersey, combining aerial images and satellite sensors to help islanders and organisations reduce their carbon footprint and develop more sustainable ways of producing food.

The government put Digital Jersey in charge of running the scheme.

CEO Tony Moretta says this is just the beginning: "I’m delighted to announce the very first Impact Jersey project grants and pleased they span such broad areas that will help to address real issues in our local community.

"I’m now looking forward to seeing these projects get underway and create an impact locally. I’d also like to extend our thanks to our panel of independent judges, whose considerable expertise and experience were critical in ensuring the integrity of this programme."

Deputy Alex Curtis, the Assistant Minister responsible for the island's digital sector says: "Through Impact Jersey we are reaching out to local entrepreneurs and innovators to give them an opportunity to help solve some of the biggest challenges we face as an island through technology and creative thinking.

"I’d like to congratulate those who have been successful so far in this first programme, and I look forward to seeing the outcomes of these projects over the coming months."

Want to find out more about the stories making the headlines? Don't miss Channelcast - the Channel Islands current affairs podcast brought to you by ITV News: