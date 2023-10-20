Aurigny has confirmed it plans to start operating direct flights between Guernsey and Paris from Spring 2024.

The twice-weekly flights will operate all year round on Mondays and Fridays.

Deputy Neil Inder, the president of Guernsey's Economic Development Committee, previously said the States was in discussions to subsidise direct flights to Paris.

He expected the direct flights would begin in March 2024.

E xact times for the flights will be confirmed once the airline's landing slots at Charles de Gaulle Airport have been confirmed in the coming weeks.

Aurigny's CEO, Nico Bezuidenhout, said: "Introducing a regular Paris service complements Aurigny’s existing seasonal offerings between Guernsey and Europe.

"Providing a regular and direct link to a European hub airport benefits business and leisure travellers alike and enhances the air connectivity of the island."

He added: "In addition to Paris, Aurigny will operate direct scheduled seasonal flights to 12 European destinations in 2024 and will add weekend breaks, inviting the community to vote on new destinations as the year progresses."

Deputy Inder welcomed the news, saying: "Aurigny’s Paris air link will be an exciting addition to Guernsey’s route map, by providing additional connectivity to France and beyond.

"It will increase destination choice for our residents, and enable new visitors to discover the Islands of Guernsey, and provide local businesses with new trade prospects and onward connectivity options."

