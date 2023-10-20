The cost of living in Jersey is continuing to rise, but not as quickly as it has previously.

The island's latest Retail Price Index has been published, revealing a 10.1% rise as of September 2023.

It means that £100 worth of goods or services when records began in June 2000 would cost around £227 today.

The rate of inflation has decreased slightly compared to three months earlier. In June 2023, it was 10.9%.

While that figure has fallen, it means prices are still going up but not as quickly as they have in the past.

RPI has started to decrease from its all-time high in January 2023, but prices only start dropping when it is less than 0%. Credit: Statistics Jersey

The cost of living in Jersey remains higher than that in the UK.

10.1% Jersey RPI (September 2023)

8.9% United Kingdom RPI (September 2023)

Food and travel costs were one of the main drivers of the reduced rate, despite the cost of most items still increasing.

Housing on the other hand was found to be one of the largest factors behind inflation, in large part because of the increases in mortgage payments.

