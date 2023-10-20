A grandfather, 64, has been jailed for nine years after being found guilty of raping and sexually assaulting a vulnerable teenage girl as she walked home after a night out.

The attack happened in Jersey's capital, St Helier, on Tuesday 23 February 2022.

Joseph Raymond Lloyd, originally from Liverpool, was found guilty by the island's Royal Court following a four-day trial in July 2023.

Lloyd was spotted on CCTV closely following his victim through town. Credit: States of Jersey Police

Earlier this year, the court heard how Lloyd followed the girl through the town after drinking eight pints at the Dog & Sausage pub on Halkett Street.

He spotted his victim walking past the pub and led her to the car park on Snow Hill where he carried out the assault.

The teenager was able to send a text to a trusted adult which said "snow hill help" followed by another reading "help me. behind a van" and another saying just "help."

When police officers arrived at the scene to arrest Lloyd, he was still grabbing the victim by her arms.

Detective Constable Carla Garnier led Jersey Police's investigation into the attack.

She said: "The victim was completely traumatised by these events and showed an incredible level of courage and strength throughout the whole judicial process.

"She has been supported by specially trained officers, Independent Sexual Violence Advisors (IDSVAs) and the Intermediary Service throughout the investigation.

"We hope this sentence gives her some sort of closure and that she can start to rebuild her life and begin to heal."

