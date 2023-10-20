An early general election could be called in Guernsey after the top committee's proposals to introduce a 5% Goods and Services Tax was rejected for the third time.

It comes after a four-day debate in the States to agree a plan to fund the bailiwick's public services going forward.

The Policy & Resources Committee insisted that introducing GST - similar to that already in place in Jersey - was the way forward.

But Deputies rejected their proposal by 24 to 15.

Guernsey's top politician, Deputy Peter Ferbrache, told BBC Radio Guernsey that an election could be called:

"We've got to be responsible. What we are going to seek to do is have an early election if the States so decides.

"We're at an impasse - whoever is 'in charge' if there is such a phrase in Guernsey politics which I don't think there is - is not able to do anything."

He added that the island needs an election so residents can vote on the best way forward.

