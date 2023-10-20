Jersey Overseas Aid has pledged £200,000 in humanitarian assistance for civilians in the occupied Palestinian territories affected by the Israel-Gaza conflict.

Over a million Palestinians have been displaced and are lacking access to many basic utilities as Israel continues its siege of the Gaza Strip.

Israel's offensive comes after Hamas militants killed over 1,300 Israelis earlier this month and took a further 199 as hostages.

Over 3,500 Palestinians have been killed so far since the conflict began.

The money will be used to support the UN's Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs which is spearheading aid efforts in Gaza and the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem.

Deputy Carolyn Labey, Jersey’s International Development Minister, said: "JOA has been in regular contact with humanitarian partners and have been kept well informed of the growing needs of the hundreds of thousands of civilians currently trapped in Gaza."

"Jersey’s allocation will contribute towards the rapid deployment of aid, particularly in life-saving sectors that have been hit hardest including health, shelter, Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH), food and protection."

Want to find out more about the stories making the headlines? Don't miss Channelcast - the Channel Islands current affairs podcast brought to you by ITV News: