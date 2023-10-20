Jersey's Les Quennevais Pool is closing from Friday 20 October for two days.

The pool, sauna, and steam room will be closed from 4:30 pm on Friday 20 October until Monday 23 October as the sports centre is hosting the Calligo Tigers open swim meet.

This also means there is no Family Fun Swim Session on Sunday 22 October.

On the Les Quennevais Sports Centre Facebook, they apologised for any inconvenience this may cause.

The pool, sauna, and steam room will reopen on Monday and the sports centre will return to its normal hours.

The facility's opening times are:

Monday to Friday between 7:30am and 7:30pm.

Saturday and Sunday between 7am and 4:30pm.

On Bank Holidays between 9am and 5pm

