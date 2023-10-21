Guernsey-born footballer Alex Scott is set to make his Premier League debut for Bournemouth FC.

He becomes the first Channel Island footballer to play top-flight football since Jersey's Graeme Le Saux in 2005.

It comes after Alex suffered an injury which kept him on the sidelines until today's game against Wolverhampton Wanderers (21st October).

The 20-year-old, who was named the Sky Bet Championship’s young player of the season for 2022-23, attracted plenty of attention from Premier League clubs over the summer for his standout performances.

In the end it was Bournemouth who secured his services from Bristol City, in a deal thought to be worth more than £20 million.

Want to find out more about the stories making the headlines? Don't miss Channelcast - the Channel Islands current affairs podcast brought to you by ITV News: