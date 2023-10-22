Channel Island footballers compete in first ever Afro-Carribean friendly between Jersey and Guernsey
Lily Carter reports...
Jersey hosted its first-ever Afro-Caribbean friendly football match against Guernsey this weekend (Saturday 21 October).
Although Jersey took home the trophy with a 2-1 victory, the main purpose of the event was to see the islands' communities come together to celebrate Black History Month.
The event's organiser, Priere Emiebor, says: "If you look around on the pitch, and in our community, there are a lot of people from different parts of the world coming to Jersey [and] Guernsey to work.
"And that's what Black History Month is generally about - celebrating contributions of minorities and just basically supporting diversity."
Ten nationalities were represented across the teams - including Nigeria, Bulgaria, Jamaica, Zimbabwe, Uganda, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Zambia, Kenya and Tanzania.
Priere added that the teams were set up as a way to help those moving to the Bailiwicks settle into island life and make friends in the community.
Guernsey player Itayi Chibaya says: "It's not easy to move to a new place.
"But we are just trying to find a way to help us manage that move - so far we've settled well and we're playing against other teams in Guernsey to help us with that as well.
Jersey player Tich Mutete added: "Personally I'm from Zimbabwe but I've got to know a lot of people from Nigeria and Kenya and also the Guernsey colleagues".
Want to find out more about the stories making the headlines? Don't miss Channelcast - the Channel Islands current affairs podcast brought to you by ITV News: