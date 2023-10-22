Play Brightcove video

Jersey hosted its first-ever Afro-Caribbean friendly football match against Guernsey this weekend (Saturday 21 October).

Although Jersey took home the trophy with a 2-1 victory, the main purpose of the event was to see the islands' communities come together to celebrate Black History Month.

The event's organiser, Priere Emiebor, says: "If you look around on the pitch, and in our community, there are a lot of people from different parts of the world coming to Jersey [and] Guernsey to work.

"And that's what Black History Month is generally about - celebrating contributions of minorities and just basically supporting diversity."

Ten nationalities were represented across the teams - including Nigeria, Bulgaria, Jamaica, Zimbabwe, Uganda, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Zambia, Kenya and Tanzania.

Priere added that the teams were set up as a way to help those moving to the Bailiwicks settle into island life and make friends in the community.

Guernsey player Itayi Chibaya says : "It's not easy to move to a new place.

"But we are just trying to find a way to help us manage that move - so far we've settled well and we're playing against other teams in Guernsey to help us with that as well.

Jersey player Tich Mutete added: "Personally I'm from Zimbabwe but I've got to know a lot of people from Nigeria and Kenya and also the Guernsey colleagues".

