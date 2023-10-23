Play Brightcove video

Tim Backshall reports on a mobile sauna that could be forced to move amid confusion about who owns the land where it is located

Confusion over land ownership in St Catherine's Bay means a mobile sauna owner might need to move his business just two weeks after moving there.

Cole McLean signed a six-month contract with Ports of Jersey to position the sauna in a prime location near the sea.

However, it turns out the land is actually owned by the government, meaning he might need to relocate.

Mr McLean says he's disappointed by the decision as he felt he went through all the proper channels to get permission to set up the sauna at his preferred location in time for the winter.

He said: "It was more so a disappointment. I feel like I went through all procedures I needed to go through, the terms and conditions and the time it took to get everything done in the correct way in order to say here.

"And now I just feel like my business is being taken from underneath me".

Mr McLean said he has orders for every day for the next few days, but unless the confusion can be resolved he may be forced to move.

Ports of Jersey has offered him alternative sites at the bay, but he still believes his current location is the best one for the facility.

Want to find out more about the stories making the headlines? Don't miss Channelcast - the Channel Islands current affairs podcast brought to you by ITV News: