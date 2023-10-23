Headteachers' union accepts pay offer from Jersey government

A union that represents school leaders such as headteachers has voted overwhelmingly in favour of accepting a pay offer from the Jersey government.

More than 90% of NAHT members backed the deal which included a 7.9% pay rise backdated to 1 January, as well as an additional 2.5%.

They'll receive a one-off payment worth the same amount if changes to their roles and workload haven't been implemented by the end of October next year.

The government has also committed to exploring the possibility of a healthcare plan for the union's members.

The agreement means the NAHT will stop all industrial action.

General secretary at NAHT, Paul Whiteman, says: “This result is testament to the power of our members’ collective endeavour and determination to secure a fair offer.

“It must however be just the start of a journey to restore the education profession as an attractive proposition and to ensure all schools have the staff they need to deliver the education children on the Island deserve".

