Guernsey inflation dips to 7%: Cost of living continues rising, but at a slower rate
Guernsey's rate of inflation dipped to 7.0% in September 2023, down from an RPI rate of 7.3% three months earlier.
However, the bailiwick still exceeds the 6.7% rate seen in the UK and the Bank of England's 2% target for healthy economic growth.
Jersey's inflation rate also dropped this quarter, but it remains high at 10.1%.
Despite the 0.3% fall, cost of living pressures continue fueled by high food, housing and fuel prices.
The biggest quarterly squeeze on household budgets was fuel and light with prices jumping by 8.7%.
The Guernsey Welfare Service says they are still seeing significant referral rates and heavy reliance on food banks.
Want to find out more about the stories making the headlines? Don't miss Channelcast - the Channel Islands current affairs podcast brought to you by ITV News: