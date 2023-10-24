Guernsey's rate of inflation dipped to 7.0% in September 2023, down from an RPI rate of 7.3% three months earlier.

However, the bailiwick still exceeds the 6.7% rate seen in the UK and the Bank of England's 2% target for healthy economic growth.

Jersey's inflation rate also dropped this quarter, but it remains high at 10.1%.

The new figures reveal how prices have changed over the last 12 months Credit: States of Guernsey

Despite the 0.3% fall, cost of living pressures continue fueled by high food, housing and fuel prices.

The biggest quarterly squeeze on household budgets was fuel and light with prices jumping by 8.7%.

The Guernsey Welfare Service says they are still seeing significant referral rates and heavy reliance on food banks.

