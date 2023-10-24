Guernsey's top politicians - the Policy and Resources Committee - will face a vote of no confidence after enough deputies rallied together to trigger a debate in the next States sitting.

Deputy Charles Parkinson, the Vice-President of the States Trading Supervisory Board, put forward the formal request for the committee members to resign, backed by six other deputies.

The P&R committee, led by Deputy Peter Ferbrache, said its members "will not resign" and "intend to continue in their posts", despite their proposed funding plans being thrown out in the States, leaving Guernsey politics in a stalemate.

Deputy Ferbrache previously said calling an early election would allow islanders to decide how they wanted "to take the island forward".

However, ITV News understands most deputies do not share the committee's desire for an early election.

Deputy Parkinson previously said P&R "have shown no willingness to compromise or reach some kind of agreement with other groups in the assembly".

"They've been banging on with their one tool in the box, and it's broken".

Enough politicians have agreed with Deputy Parkinson that a formal request for them to resign has been submitted.

He was supported by Deputies Andy Cameron, David de Lisle, Marc Leadbeater, Aiden Matthews, Andy Taylor and Simon Vermeulen.

If the P&R committee does not step down within the next five days, States rules allow a motion of no confidence to be submitted to the States Greffe and debated "as soon as reasonably practical."

The next States sitting will take place on Tuesday 7 November, when the 2024 Budget set out by the Policy and Resources Committee is currently due to be debated.

