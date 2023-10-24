The Jersey War Tunnels have been forced to close ahead of the October half term due to "technical issues" caused by the recent heavy rain.

The popular island attraction said in a statement that the recent poor weather had caused "technical issues" which meant the wartime underground hospital closed earlier than planned.

"As you can imagine, a site this unique and special does come with its own challenges, and the water and rain have beaten us on this occasion," the operators said.

Expert contractors have been called in from the UK to help fix water damage on the wartime structure, which is due to re-open to visitors in 2024.

Want to find out more about the stories making the headlines? Don't miss Channelcast - the Channel Islands current affairs podcast brought to you by ITV News: