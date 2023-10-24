Guernsey's top politicians - the Policy & Resources Committee - say they "will not resign" despite other Deputies moving to call a vote of no confidence in them.

It comes after three failed attempts by P&R to introduce a Goods and Services Tax in the bailiwick led the committee's president, Deputy Peter Ferbrache, to moot the idea of calling an early election to break the political impasse.

The committee met on Tuesday morning to discuss its next steps after States Members rejected the three proposed options put forward by the committee to balance the islands' books.

In a statement, the committee said: "The members respect the right of Deputies to bring a motion of no confidence if they choose to do so."

It went on to say that the members "have agreed they will not resign and intend to continue in their posts, working towards improving Guernsey's financial position."

Last week, Guernsey's States Members agreed to continue funding capital projects that are already underway, funding "high priority" projects like the Bridge regeneration and phase 2 of work at the Princess Elizabeth Hospital, but not the new Post-16 campus at Les Ozouets.

They also agreed to use the treasury's reserves and borrowing if necessary while increasing corporate and transport taxes and introducing cost-cutting measures across the public sector.

The Policy and Resources Committee said work to raise revenue and cut costs is more important than ever, given States Members' decision to throw out the proposed tax packages.

Their statement reads: "The committee believes it is right that they remain in post to expedite that work, rather than cause a delay which would be inevitable with a change in membership at this time."

Deputy Ferbrache added: "We’ve given careful consideration to what is the right and responsible thing to do, noting the feedback we have had from States colleagues and members of the community.

"We accept the decision of the States last week, and we now have a job and a duty to get on with taking forward the resolutions so we can do as much as possible to improve the financial position and progress the essential infrastructure projects that were supported."

States members are said to be contemplating calling for a vote of no confidence in the Policy & Resources Committee.

He went on to say: "Undeniably, this States is divided and that has made progress extremely challenging this term, but resigning from our posts won’t change that and it would only serve to slow any progress further.

"While talk of resignations and motions of no confidence leads to exciting headlines, it’s important to keep some perspective. Guernsey remains an extremely safe, stable jurisdiction when compared to anywhere in the world."

