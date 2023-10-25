Islanders in Guernsey will be able to access faster broadband as Sure is upgrading its fibre network.

From Wednesday 1 November, download speeds up to 2Gbps will be available - double the maximum speed currently available in Jersey or elsewhere around the British Isles.

Customers on Sure's fibre network in Guernsey will have faster broadband from 1 November due to improved technology.

The upgrade means customers will have access to "symmetrical internet", where download and upload speeds will match, for the first time.

The changes will be introduced automatically for anyone already on the fibre network - anyone who hasn't made the switch, which is free, will have to by the end of 2026.

It is part of a wider £37.5 million investment scheme started in April 2022 to ensure every property on the island will eventually have access to the network which is more stable, faster and reliable.

