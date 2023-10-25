Jersey Reds creditors meet to decide who will wind up the club

People who are owed money by Jersey Reds are meeting today to appoint liquidators for the company.

The gathering is taking place at the St Paul's Centre in the morning after the club ceased trading last month.

A statement describing the club's affairs will be made and representatives from accounting firm Grant Thornton will be proposed to wind up the club.

The Reds said they were "bitterly disappointed" after politicians rejected a proposal to bail out the collapsed club.

They are the fourth professional league club to collapse in a year.

Premiership sides Worcester, Wasps and London Irish have all folded in recent months.

