After Dominique's story was featured on ITV Channel last week, an anonymous viewer contacted us and offered to pay for her shopping.

A Jersey pensioner who can only afford one meal a day has received a surprise gift from a generous viewer after she shared her story on ITV Channel's news last week.

Dominique Sousa spoke about the pressures of the rising cost of living in the Channel Islands, including how she opts for a cup of tea instead of a full meal to try and avoid feeling hungry.

Following the broadcast, one generous viewer contacted Channel's newsroom and asked to anonymously donate an envelope full of cash to help Dominique pay for her shopping.

Alex Spiceley went along with two surprises for Dominique, presenting her with the cash and treating her to a dinner of fish and chips - something she told us would really bring her joy.

Enclosed in the envelope was a note from the anonymous donor. It read: "Dear Dominique, we hope this makes life a little easier for you over the next few weeks. Best wishes."

Reacting to the surprise, Dominique said: "Whoever it is, thank you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart."

Dominique tucking into her takeaway tea delivered by Alex Spiceley and cameraman John Matthews Credit: ITV Channel

