Condor Ferries' new cross-channel ship, the Islander, is out of service due to technical problems just three days after its first passenger sailing.

The ferry arrived in Guernsey from the UK on Sunday 22 October on its maiden passenger sailing.

It wasn't able to continue on to Jersey and returned to Portsmouth instead.

It's understood an issue with the ship's bow thrusters led to sailings between Thursday 26 October and Thursday 2 November being cancelled.

The 125m long conventional ferry was bought with the help of a £26 million loan from the States of Guernsey.

When approached by ITV News, a spokesperson for Condor Ferries declined to comment on the disruption.

