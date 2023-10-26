A popular seafront food kiosk at La Pulente will close its doors for the final time on Sunday 29 October.

It brings to an end a long-running saga involving planning disputes, accusations of personal vendettas and a Royal Court battle that left the Parish of St Brelade with a hefty £27,000 legal bill.

The HideOut café has operated on the road that leads down to the slipway for more than seven years.

The dispute first began in 2020 when the owners were told that they would have to move their business from the site.

Writing on Facebook, owner Karl Sutton said: “It is with great sadness that we announce that The Hideout will be closing its shutters at La Pulente."

He added: "We have done everything we can to keep the business alive. We have considered another David and Goliath with our elected officials but do not want to do so at the cost of our parishioners.

"With the end of the line in relative sight and no solutions forthcoming from the parish, we have no option but to cease trading as of October 29."

