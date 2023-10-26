The Dean of the Catholic Church in Jersey has reassured his congregation there are no plans to close any of the island's places of worship.

It's after seven churches - including St Thomas' - recently appeared in a list of property transactions to have gone through Jersey's Royal Court for a combined £70 million.

Canon Dominic Golding said the Diocese of Portsmouth recently "changed its charitable status", meaning the properties had to be re-registered.

Speaking to ITV News, he said: " As far as I know, the Bishop and Diocesan Trustees have no plans to sell any of our churches at this time. Why would they? They’re all in use!"

