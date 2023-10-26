Play Brightcove video

Tim Backshall went to St Martin's Church to speak with the people restoring Henry Thomas Bosdet's work.

Original drawings dating back more than 120 years which were used as templates for some of Jersey's stained-glass windows will soon be shown to the public for the first time.

Created by islander Henry Thomas Bosdet, each one is around seven feet long and led to three striking windows that can still be seen in St Martin's Church.

Bosdet was a well-respected designer in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, known for his intense colours and his ability to transmit light through glass.

He held the esteemed position of curator of the Life School at the Royal Academy in London for more than 30 years.

Fred Benest from the Jersey Glass Rainbow Trust says this is an "extraordinary achievement".

The drawings, also known as cartoons, are currently being cleaned for the first time before they're framed to go on display.

Reverend Pete Stone, the rector of St Martin's Church, says he was "blown away" by them.

He says: "The transformation from the initial cartoon to something that is so beautiful and so long-lasting that people have been able to watch over the years since they were installed is a real privilege to see".

Ahead of the public display, Judy Smith - a patron of the Glass Rainbow Trust - says islanders will be amazed how Bodset managed to recreate his drawings on glass.

The cartoons will be on show from the 5-10 December at St. Martin's Church, with other exhibitions also planned for the future.

The drawings are being cleaned of dirt, dust and soot by Lisa Oxden-Wray. Credit: ITV Channel

Want to find out more about the stories making the headlines? Don't miss Channelcast - the Channel Islands current affairs podcast brought to you by ITV News: