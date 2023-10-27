Strong winds and high tides are expected to batter Jersey on Friday 27 and Saturday 28 October.

Jersey Met has issued an orange tide warning and a yellow warning for strong winds.

The forecaster warns that wind coupled with high tides will lead to waves breaking over sea walls which could cause disruption.

Water and debris are expected on roads along roads on Jersey's south coast on Friday evening and Saturday morning.

This could cause flooding and road closures on coastal roads.

High tides of 11.1m are expected at 6:18pm on Friday evening and Saturday morning at 6:42am.

A yellow wind warning was issued this afternoon by Jersey Met, they recommend that loose objects are secured and wind-sensitive activities are approached with caution.

