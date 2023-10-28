Man from Sark receives British Empire Medal for services to the island

A man from Sark has received an award from the King for his services to the island.

Kevin Smith was given the British Empire Medal (BEM) on Saturday after first being recognised for the award in the His Majesty's Official Birthday Honours in June.

At the ceremony in the Sark Island Hall, he was joined Guernsey's Lieutenant Governor, the Bailiff, and his family and friends.

Mr Adams was born and raised on the island and became its Chief Fire Officer in 2008, after first volunteering for the service back in 1989.

