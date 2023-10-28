Waiting list for routine cataracts assessment nearly 2 years in Jersey

Islanders in Jersey are having to wait nearly two years to get a routine cataract assessment as the Health and Community Services struggles to recruit medical staff.

It's been unable to hire a specialist nurse for people with eye conditions, and recently had to list the vacancy for the second time after it received zero applicants on the first attempt.

The health minister has called the situation "completely unacceptable", but says she expects it will have improved significantly by the middle of next year.

Deputy Karen Wilson also said there should be a weekly cataract clinic in place by next month.

Cataracts occur when the lens in the eye develops cloudy patches over time.

As it worsens, it can causes blurry vision and possible blindness.

While it's more common among older people, it can also affect young people and babies.

