Play Brightcove video

Alex Spiceley went along to find out more...

Jersey Heritage hosted a weekend full of spooky activities to celebrate Halloween on 28 and 29 October at Hamptonne.

Children were treated to everything from scary stories to dancing skeletons and wicked witches.

The event included folk stories told by the Spooky Seigneur who held an interactive storytelling experience around a fire.

The Spooky Seigneur says: "I think that it's important as part of our history on our wonderful island, and it's important that we keep these alive and let people know them so they will pass these on to their children and their grandchildren."

It seemed to have the desired impact, with one child saying that she "liked one of the folk tales even if it was a little bit creepy".

Want to find out more about the stories making the headlines? Don't miss Channelcast - the Channel Islands current affairs podcast brought to you by ITV News: