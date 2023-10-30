Car dealership Jacksons is set to exit the fuel retail business in Jersey.

The company's fuel forecourt at Motor Mall in St Helier is set to be redeveloped by ATF Fuels and turned into a "fully self-service" facility.

The site is currently supplied by Channel Island Fuels, but the forecourt and shop are staffed by Jacksons.

The plans are the first new development for the Motor Mall site since plans to replace the car showroom with a The Range homeware store were rejected.

Plans published on Monday 30 October show ATF Fuels is looking to remove the existing forecourt canopy and the inner row of fuel pumps, creating a new smaller canopy to cover the outer pumps which will become self-service.

The company says the new forecourt will be more in-keeping with "its countryside location" thanks to the inclusion of new planters.

Jonathan Best from ATF Fuels submitted the application. He told ITV News: "We are particularly excited about the opportunity to operate from the Motor Mall site - subject to the planning application being successful.

"This will allow us to increase our overall footprint enabling us to reach more customers, not only with our competitively priced fuel, but at the same time providing greener fuel alternatives.

The Motor Mall site has always been synonymous with providing good value and we believe the ATF brand compliments this perfectly."

Want to find out more about the stories making the headlines? Don't miss Channelcast - the Channel Islands current affairs podcast brought to you by ITV News: