Calls for the next Lieutenant-Governor to start paying tax in Guernsey

The next Lieutenant-Governor should not be exempt from paying income tax in Guernsey, according to a former Chief Minister.

Deputy Gavin St Pier has written to the P&R Committee asking for the change to be included in the 2024 Budget as he says it makes the system fairer.

He argues that the Crown has been paying tax in the UK since April 1993, meaning it is "no longer sustainable" that the King's representative in the Bailiwick continues to be exempt.

General Richard Cripwell is the person currently employed in the role, and Deputy St Pier says the change should only take place after he has completed his posting as a tax exemption was part of the agreement when he first took the job.

P&R has already been consulted on this, but does not believe it is a necessary change:

“The Committee was of the view that there would not be a net gain as Members anticipated there would be an equal request to increase the salary attached to the role in order to maintain its alignment with similar posts.

"The Committee did not support this amendment."

Deputy Gavin St Pier says he is open to Guernsey liaising with Jersey and the Isle of Man on this proposal as the Lieutenant-Governors in those jurisdictions enjoy the same taxation privileges.

Want to find out more about the stories making the headlines? Don't miss Channelcast - the Channel Islands current affairs podcast brought to you by ITV News: