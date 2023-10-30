Government officials are holding emergency meetings to discuss how best to prepare for Storm Ciarán's arrival in the Channel Islands, as force 10 winds are forecast this week.

Jersey's "Tactical Coordinating Group" - the body responsible for coordinating the island's emergency response - is meeting ahead of 85mph winds and 26ft waves hitting the islands.

Condor Ferries has cancelled all its high-speed sailings between Wednesday 1 November and Tuesday 7 November have been cancelled, with further disruption likely.

The company says it is "evaluating options" to ensure food and medical supplies can continue to reach the Channel Islands.

The TCG is chaired by Jersey's Chief Fire Officer and includes senior officers from the emergency services, government departments, infrastructure companies and organisations involved in the island's supply chain.

More to follow...

