Police are appealing for witnesses after "a man dressed as a pirate" allegedly punched a woman in the face, assaulted a bar worker then headbutted a man outside.

It reportedly happened during an altercation between two women on the dancefloor of Mojito's nightclub in St Peter Port, Guernsey between 1-2am on Sunday 29 October.

Officers are looking to speak to anyone who saw the incidents unfold.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Guernsey Police on 01481 222222 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

