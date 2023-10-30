Red weather warnings for coastal flooding and severe winds in the wake of Storm Ciarán are "very likely", according to Jersey's Met Office.

The rare red alert is the highest available to forecasters and would see people urged to stay indoors.

If issued, it is likely to cover from the evening of Wednesday 1 to Thursday 2 November, when winds could reach Storm Force Ten or up to 90 miles per hour.

Senior meteorologist Matt Winter explained: "We've also got a large storm surge and some very large, powerful waves as well so the high tide around 8:40am on Thursday morning is of concern for us.

"I think it's very likely we'll be pushing out a red warning."

Condor Ferries has already cancelled all of its high-speed sailings between Wednesday 1 November and Tuesday 7 November, with further disruption likely.

Members of the pan-island "Tactical Coordinating Group" - the body responsible for coordinating an emergency response - have been meeting to assess the potential risks.

Emergency Planning Officer Kevin Murphy said: "This is an active situation, and we are closely monitoring the evolving weather patterns and will be releasing further instructions and advice through our official channels in due course.

"We urge everyone to remain vigilant and prepared for severe conditions."

