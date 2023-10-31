Play Brightcove video

Deputy Kristina Moore urged Jersey residents not to panic-buy and look out for one another.

Jersey's Chief Minister has echoed calls from the island's emergency services for people to act responsibly and look out for others as the Channel Islands brace for the arrival of Storm Ciarán.

Deputy Kristina Moore urged residents to "stay at home" on Thursday 2 November, and not to travel unnecessarily.

She went on to encourage people to "buy responsibly" following reports of empty shelves in Jersey supermarkets and queues of vehicles lined up outside of supermarket car parks.

The Chief Minister said: "Our supply chain has built-in resilience and we have been in contact with supermarkets to ensure minimal disruption."

Deputy Moore called on Jersey residents to check on vulnerable neighbours and family members.

She added: "These could be a difficult few days, but I know that our community spirit will once again shine through.

"Please look after yourselves, one another, and stay safe."

