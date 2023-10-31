A horse that fell into the entrance of a suspected old bunker in Alderney has been rescued by firefighters.

Emergency services were called at 4:30pm on Tuesday (31 October) to reports of the animal being trapped.

Fire crews and animal welfare experts arrived to find the horse with one back leg stuck under a large concrete block.

The horse was slowly helped out of the hole. Credit: Alderney Fire Brigade

A rope and tarpaulin were passed under the animal before slowly lifting it from the hole.

The horse was able to stand after a few minutes before being guided to a nearby stable.

It is not thought to have suffered any injuries.

