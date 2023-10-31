States-run schools in Guernsey will not open on Thursday 2 November as Storm Ciarán arrives in the Channel Islands.

Winds of up to 95mph are expected, with islanders being told to stay at home and not to make unnecessary journeys.

The States of Guernsey says the decision to close the schools came down to the predicted timing of the storm's worst impact.

Independent schools and nurseries will make their own decision on whether to open.

Jersey's government is yet to reveal whether the island's schools will open.

Islanders are being warned to expect disruption at the airports and harbours over the coming days.

Condor Ferries previously announced its sailings until Tuesday 7 November have been cancelled - the longest period of disruption in many years.

Businesses in Guernsey are being urged to make contingency plans to allow staff to work from home where possible.

