Jersey's hospital will be closed for all non-emergency appointments on Thursday 2 November due to the expected impact of Storm Ciarán.

Commercial flights on and off the island have also been called off, shutting the island's airport.

Officials say both facilities will remain open in emergencies, including medical evacuation flights.

Islanders are being asked not to go to the hospital unless it is life-threatening or they have been contacted and expressly told to attend.

The storm gate at Elizabeth Marina in Jersey will close on Tuesday 31 October, with Elizabeth Terminal remaining shut on Thursday.

Guernsey and Alderney's airports will also close on Thursday.

Unlike Jersey, officials in Guernsey say medevac services will not be available between 9pm on Wednesday 1 November and midday on Thursday 2 November.

