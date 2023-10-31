Play Brightcove video

Jersey's Police Chief, Robin Smith, urges residents to stay indoors

Officials in Jersey and Guernsey are warning islanders to stay at home and not to travel unless absolutely necessary on Thursday 2 November.

It comes as the peak of Storm Ciarán is expected to batter the Channel Islands with winds expected to reach speeds of nearly 100mph.

Schools in both islands will close for the day, and days of travel disruption is expected - affecting food and medicine deliveries.

Jersey Met forecaster, Matt Winter, told ITV News it's likely a red weather warning will be issued.

He said: "We've got a large storm surge and some very large, powerful waves as well so the high tide around 8:40am on Thursday morning is of concern for us."

Jersey's Chief of Police, Robin Smith, has been leading meetings of the island's "Strategic Coordination Group" - bringing together emergency services and other government departments.

He said this is going to be "a very significant storm" for the Channel Islands which some have likened to the devastating weather seen in the Great Storm of 1987.

Mr Smith added the instruction to only travel if essential effectively translates to "stay at home" for residents.

